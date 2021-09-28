Four children in Le Sueur sold lemonade on a couple of hot August afternoons — not an unusual event. What was unusual about this lemonade stand is that these children didn’t want to buy stuff for themselves with their profits. They wanted to donate their earnings.
We at United Fund of Le Sueur (UFLS) are the lucky recipients of their donation! Why? Because, according to them, UFLS “gives money to so many different places.” That’s the mission of United Fund of Le Sueur in a nutshell.
The United Fund of Le Sueur has served the community since 1960. For several years, the organization aligned with United Way Worldwide, but since 2011, it no longer affiliated with any United Way organization. At the time, reasons for dissolving our membership with UWW included saving membership costs, saving administrative time, and enabling flexibility to fund a broad range of needs. While that organization does much good for the Greater Mankato Area, some of which might touch lives in Le Sueur, United Fund of Le Sueur focuses on needs that arise locally. Recent examples:
• When Kids’ Club thought of holding Adventure Days twice a month, bringing in an activity such as the Raptor Center, they realized that this would cost more than their user fees could cover. UFLS stepped in to help with funds needed to make Adventure Days possible.
• Last summer, a community member agreed to spearhead Movie in the Park, an event that was extremely popular but that had not happened for the past 3-4 years. UFLS paid the user fees to make this happen again for our community.
• Project Connect provides vouchers for Food Shelf clients in need of items that Treasures in Town can provide (clothes, shoes, household items). UFLS is among others in this community providing financial support to make this program possible.
• During distance learning, Park and Hilltop Elementary teachers sent classroom materials home with students. Unfortunately many materials did not come back leaving classrooms without some essential items. UFLS assisted with replacing these classroom supplies.
• Over the years, the Le Sueur Baseball Association which gives youth and adults the opportunity to enjoy and compete in the game, has received several grants from UFLS for the left-field batting cage, several uniforms, and pitching practice mounds.
Charitable donations stay in Le Sueur to support organizations that touch the lives of many who live here. For example, UFLS routinely supports the local Food Shelf, Humanities are Vital to Education (HAVE), Giant Celebration, and LSH Community Education programs.
UFLS is grateful to the children who donated their lemonade stand profits to us because we “give money to so many different places”. We depend on community members and businesses to donate to the fund so that we can, in turn, support programs and projects that are identified by the people of this community.
Our 2022 Fund Raiser kicks off in November. Check us out at our website unitedfundls.org and like us on Facebook.