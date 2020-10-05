To the editor:
Now more than ever we need a legislator who is a strong voice for our teachers, our students, our schools, and our communities. In the next biennium, schools will face budget shortfalls, crumbling schools, and teacher shortages. We need a Representative who will make education a top priority in the next legislative session. Erina Prom is a strong voice for our schools.
Her experience as a school board member in the Le Sueur-Henderson school district makes her uniquely qualified to ensure our schools get the funding and support they need. She understands school funding should not be rely on the backs of property tax payers or farmers. Solutions will not come easy. Good representation begins with legislators who are willing to listen to constituents and tackle problems in a bipartisan way.
We can be principled and passionate about our goals, our ideals, and our convictions. But good government cannot succeed if it is a government of shouting matches and stare-downs. Erina Prom will be the voice of reason, for not only teachers and students, but for everyone who believes in our schools, our children and our future.
Kevin Dahle
Former District 20 senator
This letter is a paid political endorsement.