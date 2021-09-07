The Labor Day weekend has come and gone, which means it is back to school time.
Tri-City United Schools utilizes a three-day start to the year to allow for individual meetings between students, parents and teachers at the kindergarten through sixth-grade level. It also allows a day of transition for students moving to a new building.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the seventh and eight graders started their year at the TCU-Le Center and TCU-Montgomery buildings, while the ninth graders had the opportunity to get comfortable in their new surroundings at the high school without a full building. The following day, the 10th-12th grade students joined the ninth graders at the high school. The final first day was for the kindergarten through sixth grade students on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The 2021-22 school year is much closer to a traditional year than last year, as all students are attending on a five days a week schedule. Masks or face coverings are optional for students and staff, except on school transportation vehicles, which is related to a federal order. There are other adjustments from last year’s guidelines, as the state has provided school districts with local control to make these decisions.
The district welcomes 22 new teachers to the district in all of our buildings and in a variety of curriculum areas and departments. It is early in the school year and enrollment numbers are still fluctuating, but we do anticipate seeing an increase once the numbers settle in after the first week or two of school.
One of the focal points of all TCU staff at the start of the year is to work on building strong, genuine connections with all of our students. We know one of the most important keys to student success is having a trusting relationship with their teacher or some other adult in the building. These relationships allow the students to feel safe coming to school and have been shown to be critical to student academic success as well.
I hope the new school year has gotten off to a great start for all of our Tri-City United Titans. Our focus is to work with and support students academically, socially, emotionally and physically in order to help them excel. Every Student, Every Day. Go Titans!