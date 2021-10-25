To the editor:
Our state is in crisis mode because of Gov. Tim Walz and Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates. It is about to force tens of thousands of our citizens out of work, among them being some of our state’s top doctors and nurses. Crony politicians are choosing to destroy the lives of those who stand for medical freedom, but we can’t let them do it.
This virus has cost us our God given rights and the American way of life. If we do not prevent this destruction we are setting up a very invasive and anti-privacy paradigm for the future of our country. This is the ultimate fight and we need to be on the battlefield fighting for freedom. There is a Republican majority within the state Senate, and they could stop vaccine mandates from the federal, state, local, and private entities during the upcoming special session. They need to add the Stop Vaccine Mandates Amendment to the Frontline Worker Pay Bill or fail the bill.
This is our moment to demand constitutional leadership out of our elected officials and end this tyranny once and for all. We need to all reach out to our state senator, Rich Draheim, and demand that he ends these vaccine mandates immediately. We the people are sick and tired of the government thinking they own us and we need to let Sen. Draheim know it.
Call him up at 651-296-5558 and demand he stops these vaccine mandates now! Your call could make the difference.
Chad Brekke
Kilkenny