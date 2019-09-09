"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." – Helen Keller
I have always been a believer in this quote; and it was validated this fall with the way our Tri-City United Staff demonstrated and acted with - Teamwork. The completion of the building projects across our entire Tri-City United School District went right up to the start of the school year and our TCU Staff truly showed the power of working together.
This teamwork became evident last spring for some of our schools. We basically had 24 hours from when the school year ended with students to when construction needed to begin. Staff who didn’t have to pack up their rooms reached out and gladly helped those who did.
This fall this teamwork shined again with all of our Staff. Custodians from across our District teamed up with one another at different schools that needed extra help to “platoon” to get furniture moved. The same was true for our Technology Staff, Early Childhood Staff, Educators, and Paraprofessionals. “What do you need?” was the often spoken question, followed by digging in and preparing for our students to start the school year. So, were our classrooms ready to go for day one of school? Yes, they were.
Through all of this extremely hard work and heavy lifting was the positive attitude and gratitude demonstrated by our TCU Staff on how these additions, renovations, and security updates will all benefit our current students and students in the future. It was and is always about our students; and that’s what TCU is all about.
This type of teamwork is evident in so many other ways and far beyond this fall’s “get ready for school with building project completions.”
Collaborative Learning Teams - Teamwork with One Another
TCU Educators meet on a weekly basis in grade level and departments to dig into student learning results and progress. These meetings analyze how our students are demonstrating their learning (through projects and common assessments), what each child needs to advance her/his skills, and sharing strategies that have been successful in instruction. Educator teamwork is vital and our TCU Educators embrace the “all students are all of our students” belief.
Workforce Development - Teamwork with Employers
TCU continues to reach out to our employers and community organizations to create opportunities for our students to explore and experience varying careers and develop their career, college, and life skills. Our Educators and Workforce Development Coordinator, Corrie Odland, continue to create job shadowing experiences and student projects that build skills and will benefit area businesses. If you’re interested in being a part of an invaluable partnership by sharing career insights with our students, serving on interview practice panels with our students, job shadowing, or creating a project that students can help create to benefit your business/organization; please contact Corrie Odland by email codland@mnscsc.org
or phone 507-388-3675.
Tri-City United’s mission is To Empower Learners, Create Opportunities, United for Success. We hold to this mission in all we do and these examples of teamwork are just a few, with teamwork and United for Success happening throughout TCU each day.
Community Open Houses - Gratitude
We encourage and invite all of our TCU Residents to come to all of our Community Open Houses to see the building projects at each school. We chose a different night for each Open House so you are able to see each school. Come to one - Come to all.
TCU Lonsdale, Thursday, Sept. 12 5:30-7:30 p.m.
TCU Le Center, Monday, Sept. 16 4:30-7:30 p.m.
TCU Montgomery, Tuesday, Sept. 17 5:30-7:30 p.m.
TCU High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Thank you all for being a vital part of the teamwork at Tri-City United School District.