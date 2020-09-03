To the editor:
What a great response to our “Pop-Up” Blood Drive on Wednesday, September 2nd . The Red Cross asked for a special collection help fill the need caused by the cancellation of other area Drives. We supplied the American Red Cross with a precious supply of 72 units of blood.
We are grateful for Pastor Carl Bruiher and the First Lutheran Church staff for the use of their facility and the American Legion members for distributing our posters around town as well as the businesses who displayed those posters.
The need for blood is critical, we hope that you will consider donating at our upcoming blood drive on Monday, November 9th . Make your appointment today at www.redcross.org, appointments fill up fast and we are not able to take walk-ins at this time.
Kay King/Linda Endres
Le Sueur Blood Drive Co-Chairs