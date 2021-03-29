To the editor:
The Tri-City United Post Prom Committee and volunteers provide a fun, safe and chemical free environment for TCU students after their prom is over. This event welcomes all junior and senior students whether they choose to attend prom or not. This year's prom is scheduled for Saturday, April 24.
This is a self-funded event that receives no money from the school district. As such, financial support is a crucial part to the success of the post prom party. We are asking for your assistance to help us support this occasion in the form of monetary donations, business gift cards or merchandise. With your donations we are looking forward to making this a memorable and safe night for our students.
We ask you to please make your donation by April 10. We apologize for the late request and short return time, but due to COVID-19 we were just informed Prom will take place.
Checks can be made payable to TCU Post Prom. Mail to TCU Post Prom, c/o Wanda Kes, 722 Birch St. NE. Lonsdale, MN 55046.
It is only with support we can have a successful TCU Post Prom Party.
TCU Post Prom Committee