With Oktoberfest just around the corner, cooler temperatures and leaves changing color, we all can feel the impending arrival of fall. The changing season brings new opportunities to share with you more local history. So what better time than fall to learn about spirits from the past, experience a Victorian wake, ghost towns, and more.
“Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux” returns on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, October 12. At stops along the lantern-lit Traverse des Sioux trail, reenactors portraying historical figures will tell dramatic and humorous stories about their lives and experiences at Traverse des Sioux over 160 years ago. Groups will be led by costumed guides to the “spirits” every 10 minutes, starting at 6:30 p.m.
“Shadows at the Crossing” is appropriate for children as well as adults. For non-members, the adult cost is $10, $5 for children ages 8+, and $20 for families. Nicollet County and Minnesota Historical Society members receive a 20% discount. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 1 and can be purchased at the Treaty Site History Center or by calling 507-934-2160. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the program.
There’s fun to be had at the E. St. Julien Cox House this fall too. Join the Cox family in mourning the dead at “A House in Mourning” on October 26 from 6-8 p.m. Guests to the home will find Mariah Cox and her remaining immediate family grieving over the loss of her beloved husband, Eugene St. Julien Cox. The wake is come-and-go and mourners will be able to see the house styled to reflect the spirit of the occasion. The cost is $5 for non-members.
On Halloween, kids and their families are invited to trick-or-treat at the Cox House from 5-7 p.m. Costumed interpreters will be handing out old fashioned candy.
On a less spooky note, the Films on First Thursdays Documentary Film Series has returned for its 11th year, though our October film has a thrilling theme.
What began as a broadcast performance of H.G. Wells’ fantasy, The War of the Worlds, turned into one of the biggest mass hysteria events in U.S. history. American Experience’s War of the Worlds examines the elements creating this frenzy, including our longtime fascination with life on Mars; the emergence of radio as a powerful new medium; and the director of the drama, Orson Welles. Join us on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Treaty Site History Center to view this thrilling documentary.
Film series continues in November for Native American Heritage Month with “Ohiyesa: The Soul of an Indian” and in December with a quirky mockumentary “The Lutefisk Wars.”
For more information on the Nicollet County Historical Society’s sites and programs, check out our website www.nchsmn.org, or follow us on Facebook (@NCHSMN), Twitter (@nchshistory), and Instagram (NCHSMN). Please become a member of NCHS and get free admission to our historic sites, discounts at our gift shops, our quarterly publication, and much more.