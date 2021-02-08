We humans have learned the hard way that in order to avoid the pestilence wandering about the land, measures must be taken to insure our continued existence.
Preventive shots, masks, frequent hand washing, various sanitizers and foods that enhance the immune system have quickly become part of our safety procedures and culture. During the current nasty cold weather, the beasts of field and forest must develop a number of strategies to maintain their lives and population. This includes migration, hibernation, storing food, using body fat, less activity and in the case of birds, flight to food sources.
A case in point may be that of the American robin. Until but a few years ago, a common expression of excitement upon many a lip in March was, “I’ve just seen my first robin!”
Today, if one slips behind the Le Sueur Community Center where, standing straight as two columns of soldiers, one will find 18 flowering crab trees. Beautiful blossoms in spring, deep inviting green in summer, colorful leaves in autumn, and in 2020, so many wee applets that the very boughs bent and swayed in the wind, heavy with fruit. Since about the first of February, those small apples are being greedily harvested. Robins, cedar waxwings, an occasional squirrel and ebony European starlings all vie for the vital energy generated by the seemingly useless applets. Life-savers they are, for without this energy source the birds enumerated above could not remain in Minnesota during winter.
Other birds utilize the fruits as well. Rural Le Sueur’s Polly Schneider, living near the edge of a woodland, was surprised to notice large birds in her crab trees this week. Were crows eating outside her window? Hastening to the glass, she discovered that wild turkeys were gorging themselves on the apples…much to her dismay, as the little apples were to serve the nutritional needs of smaller birds. How the turkeys learned to eat Polly’s red treasures is a mystery, but not uncommon. The surprise was in observing those huge birds alighting on tiny branches to strip the tree of its luscious life sustaining treasures.
Interestingly enough, Doris Winter of urban Le Sueur, has a flowering crab tree in her front yard, waxwings and a few robins stripped that tree in December already. South from Doris, the same kind of trees in front of and north of Ridgeview Medical Center , the trees remain untouched as of this date. Tell us, dear readers, the difference, strip or leave the fruit? Some say it’s size, perhaps color of fruit, others state amount of sugar in the applet makes the difference.
Speaking of which, the tiny apples, after repeatedly freezing and thawing during the winter develop an alcohol content. Woe unto the birds which savor those apples, for if the fruit is devoured, a number of the ‘loaded’ cedar waxwings will become intoxicated and fall to the earth … sometimes a tasty meal for a feral cat! Once upon a day, a client of the Le Sueur Public Library noted several cedar waxwings flopping about outside said library. Rushing inside, the book client was kindly and gently informed that “Oh, when they sober up they’ll be fine.” Truth!
Back to the question at hand, “Why do the birds go for some of the applets from some trees, and not others?” Size and color may be a factor, along with sugar content. Yes, the fruits are sour… that’s why they are called “Crabapples,” as in crabby newspaper writer. Pucker up, pussycat! Both blossoms AND apples come in a variety of colors … pink, chestnut, yellow, white and so on. Some of the apples are not eaten, but fall to the ground when new buds appear. The mystery remains, ‘which trees will be ravaged by the birds and squirrels, which will not?’ Data collection continues.
One might watch for small flocks of the shy birds of spring, horned larks, during the month of March. True adapters to the elements, currently you may espy them feasting on grass seed along country roads, oblivious to spine tingling below-zero winds. Fluffed up little masked bandits bearing the good news, “Spring will sprung soon! Be patient.”