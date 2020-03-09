To the editor:
Thank you to those who took the time on Monday, March 2 to donate blood with the American Red Cross. Because of your donations we were able to collect 82 units of blood. Thank you donors!
Without the support of every volunteer this blood drive would not have been a success. We thank everyone of you. Especially, we thank Pastor Carl Bruiher and the First Lutheran Church staff for the use of their facility. And a big thank you to the members of United Methodist Church for providing an excellent selection of food and beverages to the donors. Thank you to the Bar for donating a delicious meal to the Red Cross workers. We thank the American Legion members for distributing our posters around town as well as the businesses who displayed those posters.
We hope that you will consider donating at our next blood drive on Monday, July 6. We are grateful for your time, generosity and dedication to helping others, the Le Sueur Community certainly showed their support by saving lives!
Kay King/Linda Endres
Le Sueur Blood Drive Co-Chairs