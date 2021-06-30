Streets: Our Street project is going quite well. We have North Park and Sixth Street to complete yet with water, sewer, and storm sewer. Blacktopping has started on streets north of Bowler Street. Thank you, residents, for your patience during road construction.
The city of Le Center has a street sweeping program that we sweep the entire town on a weekly basis. We do this to keep our City looking good. But also, to keep dirt and debris from washing into our storm sewers. Please don’t mow your lawn clippings into the street. The city has a plan to mill and overlay on Waterville Avenue from Solberg Street to Minnesota Street, and from Solberg to Minnesota Street on Montgomery Ave. this summer yet.
Parks: The parks are very busy. At times, there are ball games on all four fields in one night. In the North Park, the Lions Club has installed a new roof on the picnic shelter. Thanks to the Le Center Lions Club!
The city is in the process of installing lights in bathrooms and electrical plug ins in the picnic shelter. The city is installing sidewalks around the North Park for residents to use year-round with benches located on the corners of Waterville Avenue and Spors Street, and Waterville and Bowler streets.
Recycling: The city has a compost site just below our city shop which is open every day and night, 24 hours. Only leaves and grass are accepted. No garbage, concrete, or building materials. Please don’t wreck it for others. Please obey the rules. Likewise, we have a brush site located on West Sharon Street at the West Park. We accept only brush, no junk or building materials. It is open 24 hours also. Again, please obey rules.
The Recycling Center is located at city Public Works building — open to all city residents on Wednesdays 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to noon. Remember the refuse blue bags must be tied and weigh 40 lbs. or less.
The city shop will receive a complete, new concrete apron and new blacktop this summer yet. So bear with us until we get this done.
Finally, watch for articles on water treatment plant, and wastewater plant in upcoming articles. And snowplowing closer to winter.
Any concerns, you can always contact me at City Hall 507-357-4450 Or curt.roemhildt@cityoflecenter.com.