Earlier this year, Partners for Housing (formerly known as Partners for Affordable Housing) was given an opportunity for a real-life lesson in empathy. Although their staff are keenly in-tune with the needs of their clients and shelter guests, most of them have not personally faced a landlord’s request for “end of tenancy.”
In early April, Mankato news sources reported that the School Sisters of Notre Dame (SSND) have decided to sell the Good Counsel Hill property, in order to be relieved of the property management and maintenance costs and to generate funds to provide ongoing health care and assisted living for the aging sisters.
Partners for Housing has a long history with the SSND. As early as 1975, one of the organization’s emergency shelters, Theresa House, which began as a pastoral care center of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, offered housing to refugee families. In August 1996, Theresa House opened its doors as a shelter to single women and families with children who were facing homelessness. In 2009, Partners for Housing, which was operating Welcome Inn homeless shelter in Mankato at the time, took the Theresa House under its umbrella.
Nearly a decade ago, Partners for Housing was in search of office space, and the SSND came through with a perfect solution. Former dorm rooms, each approximately 10 feet square, have been a blessing for the (then three and now seven) full-time program and administrative office staff.
“This location has been a godsend for us at Partners for Housing,” said Jen Theneman, Executive Director. “There are enough private offices for the entire team, generous storage spaces, ample parking for staff and clients, and a lunchroom. The sisters have been very generous, giving us a well-below-market rent for several years. And it goes without saying that we are going to miss the peaceful location and lovely view here on the Good Counsel Hill.”
Now that the education building (in which Partners for Housing rents office space) has been sold, the organization must find a new place to move its main office.
“Our situation mirrors our clients’,” explained Theneman. “We need to find a place that is large enough for our ‘family’ in a location that is acceptable and that we can afford. An impending move causes anxiety, as we find ourselves somewhat at the mercy of others.”
“We try our best to make good use of our resources,” Theneman continued. “It costs more than ever to find an affordable place to go, so we realize that we will need to sacrifice some items from our wish list so we can maintain the services to our clients. I have faith in the community, and an appreciation for our staff’s resilience. We will overcome this challenge, and we will come out of it more empathetic for the people we’re serving. We have been given an opportunity to walk in our clients’ shoes.”
Theneman added that they have been eyeing viable office spaces in Mankato and that a decision will need to be made soon, as their lease is up at the end of June.
Partners for Housing’s mission is to guide individuals and families toward housing stability. Women and families seeking housing are encouraged to fill out an application at partnersforhousing.org. To become involved with their programs or to donate, please contact 507-387-2115 or visit the website listed above.