We left off last month being mindful of our recycling efforts and responsibilities, so let’s continue on that note.
As the weather gets more activity friendly and COVID restrictions ease up, our schedules switch into a more full throttled on the go lifestyle. When this happens, we find ourselves at the gas stations filling up our vehicles more and loading up on snacks and beverages. Convenience stores also seem to be the place to clean out our cars from the stuff we bought during the last fill up.
This stuff is usually comprised of fast food containers, along with beverage bottles and cans. I would ask that, before we get too busy this year, please give consideration about how our families can recycle those bottles, cans and fast food paper bags. Unfortunately, most of these materials end up in the garbage at our local gas stations, take a good look next time you stop.
Some convenience stores do have separate recycling containers in between the pumps for plastic bottles and aluminum cans, which is wonderful but does cost them more in terms of operations so please only put bottles and cans in these containers and not your fast food containers or other garbage from our cars. If your favorite convenience store does not have separate recycling containers, then please ask management to consider adding them. Again, it does cost them more in terms of staff time to switch out these containers and extra space to store the materials before they get recycled so use them in a respectful manor.
Another recycling matter I would like all of us to be mindful of throughout the year is holiday light string recycling. Holiday lights are fun, decorative and not just for Christmas anymore, as a lot of us like to display them all year long, from St. Patrick’s Day, Fourth of July to Halloween. However, what should we do with them once they stop working?
They have value due to being made of copper, so they should not go in the garbage. Since they are on a string, they become a tangle hazard at the recycling centers so they should not go in our recycling carts. Tri-County has set up a collection program with all of our Cities where folks can properly dispose of their old holiday light strings for free. The drop off locations vary so please ask city staff. The cities in Le Sueur County just recently recycled their holiday light strings, collecting over $75, which was then given to the local Food Shelf in Le Center so yes it pays to recycle. Congratulations to all of them!
Confusion in plastic recycling? Say it isn’t so. Well, I am afraid it is so! First, with the facts — No. 1, 2 & 5 plastics are in high demand and should get recycled as they have the most value, due to their ability of being remade into other useful plastic materials, i.e. beverage bottles.
It’s the other numbers that confuse folks, and we get a lot of misinformation. The talking heads love to talk about the confusion and the most recent one was John Oliver last week, and he raises good points debating whether it is our lifestyle behavior or it’s the manufacturer’s fault of why less than 50 percent of plastics get recycled.
I would say it is both, along with the need for better education, legislation and materials science. It’s a very complicated matter and more work needs to be done with our manufacturers, using materials that not only can be recycled but also meet the needs of the products they make and sell at a reasonable price. Materials scientists are working on this problem and are trying to develop better plastic at the molecular level to satisfy the needs of manufacturers, so this takes time.
We also need better legislation that creates incentives for manufacturers, as well as our general population, to recycle the products we use daily. Lastly, our education needs to get the word out more, which makes this a good time to thank our local papers working with Tri-County to get facts out to all of you.
Please recycle your No. 1, 2 & 5 plastics, be mindful of recycling in all your travels this year, recycle your holiday lights and break your cardboard boxes down. Don’t hesitate to call us at 507-381-9196 for any disposal or recycling questions or visit us on line at tricountyrecycling.org. Thank you!