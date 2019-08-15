Let’s look back at August 2018. Yes, just one year ago. We were nearing completion of the two large roof replacements at Tri-City United and beginning the bid process for the next four phases of construction projects.
Fast forward to August 2019. We are in the final stages of completion of the four phases of construction projects. Some projects are ready for occupancy right now at mid-August and some will go right up to the end of August, and we will be ready to welcome our students back to the first day of school on Tuesday, September 3. The Performing Arts Center has always been scheduled to need additional time for completion, which is anticipated for the end of November, 2019.
So here comes the invitation to our community members. Come one, come all to community open houses!
It is important to us to show and thank our community members for the classroom additions, renovations, safety and security improvements through Tri-City United. We invite everyone to come to an Open House at each school. We have selected a different night for each open house so that our community members are able to attend each one and see every project.
We will provide tours and light snacks at each school and this will be an open house format so you can come at a time that fits your schedule.
Please mark your calendars and we look forward to a wonderful turn out for each open house.
TCU Lonsdale: Thursday, Sept. 12 5:30-7:30 p.m.
TCU Le Center: Monday, Sept. 16 4:30-7:30 p.m.
TCU Montgomery: Tuesday, Sept. 17 5:30-7:30 p.m.
TCU High School: Tuesday, Dec. 10 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Titan Times district newsletter
All households and businesses should have received our “Titan Times” district newsletter for fall 2019 in your mail. It highlights What’s New in our Schools this fall, summer learning by our incredible TCU staff, TCU alumni highlights, and much more.
If by chance you have not received this important communication, please contact our TCU District Office at 507-364-8100, option 6 so we can make sure that everyone is included.
Start of the school year safety
As the school year begins, it is SO important to remember to keep a close eye out for students walking to and from school as well as being aware of bus stops. Bus drivers across the United States saw more and more vehicles driving through bus stops, which endangers everyone involved; especially children. Here is a reminder of Minnesota Law and simple safety measures:
• Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights and/or its stop arm is extended when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads.
•Red flashing lights on buses indicates students are either entering or exiting the bus.
•Motorists are not required to stop for a bus if the bus is on the opposite side of a separated roadway (median, etc.) — but they should remain alert for children.
• Altering a route or schedule to avoid a bus is one way motorists can help improve safety. In doing so, motorists won’t find themselves behind a bus and as a result, potentially putting children at risk.
• Watch for school crossing patrols and pedestrians. Reduce speeds in and around school zones.
•Watch and stop for pedestrians — the law applies to all street corners, for both marked and unmarked crosswalks (all street corners) — every corner is a crosswalk.
As always, we invite and encourage all Tri-City United School District community members to come and visit our schools, attend our students’ many activities and events, and be actively involved in our schools in whatever way fits your time and interests.
And, if you’re age 62 or older, stop by one of our schools to pick up your Titan Tribute pass to attend all home sporting events for free! Go Titans!!