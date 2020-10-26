An exceptional growing season for home gardeners, a horrible pandemic, and folks staying home resulted in many requests for University of Minnesota Extension’s help in 2020.
Because I was working remotely and on-site visits had strict rules, I was worried about how the year would turn out. While we have still had some difficulty, my office received a 30% increase in calls from Le Sueur County residents compared to previous years. With a decent chunk of time left in the year, I expect that percentage to grow until the next polar vortex hits.
In agriculture, we had a varied mix of calls. COVID-19 resources, pasture weed control, and manure management each had interest from multiple farmers. However, questions regarding surveys on custom work and land rental values were very popular. You can view Minnesota land rent information on our website (z.umn.edu/croprent), and custom rate information on Iowa State Extension’s page (extension.iastate.edu). While Iowa State University is my alma mater, and the Cyclones may or may not be my favorite college football team, please be aware that my fellow UMN Extension educators use Iowa State’s values too.
Along with farming, tree calls usually make the bulk of my technical service work. As I wrote in my August column, common lilacs suffered a leaf spot disease called pseudocercospora. If your plants had trouble, remove as many fallen leaves as possible from your property. Also, consider thinning out overgrown hedges next spring. A fungal disease that affects oaks, bur oak blight, also was confirmed this year in Le Sueur County. Bur oak blight can make your plant hard to look at but often does not cause death by itself. It is helpful to have a lab diagnosis for either lilac pseudocercospora or bur oak blight, particularly if you will apply fungicides. The University of Minnesota can help with that through the Plant Disease Clinic (pdc.umn.edu).
While trees and row crops were of interest in Le Sueur County, “murder hornets” took center stage. This year seemed to be one body blow after another, and the news cycle that described enormous, invasive, bee-eating wasps seemed to nicely fit that theme. Fortunately, no insects shown to me in Le Sueur County were of the “murder” variety. Almost every one that was brought to my attention was a cicada killer, a native Minnesotan insect. Cicada killers are big and scary looking, which likely spurred the calls into the office. This solitary, non-aggressive wasp preys on cicadas, not humans or bees. The murder hornets mentioned on the news has so far only been found in the state of Washington and in western Canada.
As a great harvest wraps up and we approach a hard freeze, much of UMN Extension’s wintry programming will transition to an online format. This year will be frustrating for both you and me as we navigate Zoom, poor internet, and isolation. However, this does not mean we educators start hibernating so please continue to send your questions!