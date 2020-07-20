When the Nicollet County Fair canceled due to COVID-19, you may have thought that 4-H was canceled this summer. Not true. As we ramp up for our hallmark fair exhibit season with virtual judging and an in-person (non-public) livestock showcase, Nicollet County 4-H Ambassador, Makayla Moline (10th grade), wants you to know that 4-H is going strong and why it matters so much:
What does it mean to be a 4h’er?
People see 4-H as mainly kids working with animals or having projects at the fair. Little do they know 4H is going on all throughout the year. 4-H teaches kids how to be their best self by practicing leadership, and being confident. Being in 4-H you learn how to be a leader from showing at the fair to talking in front of people. Whether you are a social or quiet person you grow friendships that will always be there no matter what. You have a club that meets about once a month, and you really get to know the people in your club.
There are many more things to do than just animals, there are projects like STEM, Rube Goldburg, cooking, woodworking, art, acting, fashion, photography, showing off your musical talent, and anything else that you can imagine.
At the fair and other events, you start to see more and more people that you know from 4-H, and that is something that you will never forget. 4-H has taught me how to be a leader and how to put myself out there. Kids from all ages can be in 4-H. If you are younger there are a lot of many different mentors.
There are many different opportunities to be yourself, and show your creative side. As a member you learn to be self sufficient. You learn how to do life lessons that you can carry with you throughout your life. We are very hands on, and there are many different skills that you will learn. 4-H grows people's character and brings out the better side.
I asked a few people to pitch in their ideas on what it means to them to be a 4-H’er. To help get a better perspective on other 4-H’ers life experiences. The first member is Allie Schwab who is in the tenth grade “4-H is an opportunity to learn valuable life lessons, including the importance of responsibility, confidence, leadership, and friendship. It has helped me grow and develop not only as a leader but a person.
All the skills I’ve learned I will continue to use throughout the rest of my life”. Another member Emma Johnson who is a junior “Starting out as a kid, to be a 4-H’er means you want to learn something new and work on bettering yourself as a person, to better your community, and the world. As you get older and learn the ropes of being a 4-H’er you learn independence and determination, and you grow as a person to become a leader.”
The third member is Emily Annexstad who graduated a few years ago “Being a 4-H’er means having the opportunity to learn and grow in many different ways. It means developing into a leader and giving back to the younger members”. The fourth member is Leif Annexstad who is in his second year of college “Being a 4-H’er means having the chance to reach your full potential. You get to have so many different interactions with people and you can use everyone to learn more about being a leader. So many of the skills learned in 4-H are applicable to adult life”.
What a 4-H’er means is working your hardest, treating others and your animals with respect, and learning how to set and achieve your goals. If you have any questions about 4-H, or want to join, contact Nicollet County 4-H Extension Educator Dianna Kennedy at 507-934-7828 or kenn0726@umn.edu.