The Legislature convened June 12 for the first day of special session, which Gov. Walz was required to call in order to extend the peacetime emergency until July 13.
Most special sessions are called after a focused agenda has been agreed to by legislative leaders. That does not seem to be the case this year, so issues as varied as taxes, Minnesota’s COVID-19 response, the distribution of CARES Act funds, bonding and police reform are just some of the topics that might come before the Legislature. Without a clear agenda, we don’t know how long this special session will last.
Appropriately, one of the first issues addressed was the governor’s continued use of emergency powers. The peacetime emergency was declared on March 13, when it was necessary to take action quickly to address the COVID-19 crisis. However, our situation has changed in the past 90 days and I believe it is time to return the legislature to its role as a co-equal branch of government. A resolution to do this passed the Senate with bipartisan support by a vote of 38-29 on Friday of last week. Unfortunately, it failed in the House by a vote of 61-73.
With the House majority again blocking efforts to end the peacetime emergency and resulting executive powers (the reason for which the special session was convened), I am becoming more concerned than ever we could be jeopardizing the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches of government. In our constitution, the power to determine policy and appropriate money is that of the legislature. In tandem, it then gives power to the executive branch to implement the policy and spending that was passed by the legislature and agreed to (enacted) by the governor.
In the current situation, we are faced with an executive branch (governor) who has the power to set policy and spend money without legislative initiation or approval. There seemed to be sufficient reason at the outset in March to warrant such actions. Unfortunately, now three months later, we quite possibly could be on a path to permanently disrupt the most basic of constitutional mandates, that being the separation of powers.
As legislators we always need to work cooperatively with the executive branch to bring good governance to the state. Importantly, when doing that we need to respect the constitution and ensure all voices and input are used to find solutions. Over the next days (maybe weeks), the Legislature will have good debate, and possibly legislation, to deal with many needed issues.
The key to success will be proper deliberation, careful consideration of the proposed legislation, enactment by the governor, and then implementation by the executive branch with legislative oversight. I hope for the good of all here today, and those who follow us in the future, those ideals will be practiced.