Perhaps my biggest disappointment during special session was the failure of Democrats and Republicans to find consensus and keep health care costs low for all Minnesotans.
My Republican colleagues and I pushed to extend reinsurance, a bipartisan nation-leading program that stopped health care costs from skyrocketing, created more health care options, and stabilized the individual insurance market after the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Unfortunately, the Legislature failed in passing a full extension of reinsurance.
This failure to embrace bipartisan, proven reforms is now leading to serious consequences for families. Small businesses and self-employed individuals – the backbone of our economy – rely on the individual market to purchase their health insurance. With a $4 billion budget surplus, it is disappointing that we could not do more to keep health care costs low, especially after a year where so many of these entrepreneurs and small businesses have been devastated by COVID-19. Now, we are already seeing reports that insurance rates for those on the individual market will increase as much as 13.2% in 2022.
From 2014-2016, Minnesota’s individual health insurance market was on the brink of collapse because of the Affordable Care Act. Health plan costs skyrocketed as much as 60%, insurers fled the marketplace, enrollment capped, and many counties were left with just a single health plan option. Then in 2017, House Republicans led the bipartisan effort to pass a program, reinsurance, that stabilized the market and resulted in lower health care costs for thousands of Minnesotans.
In order to keep health insurance costs low for all Minnesotans, we must embrace programs like reinsurance. Some may argue that a single-payer system would be more affordable, but the numbers do not add up. In 2018, a study conducted by Growth & Justice estimated the cost of a state-run single-payer system in Minnesota to be $35 billion per year. The new two-year state budget we just passed is $52 billion. We simply cannot afford to implement a single-payer system in our state which would only result in higher taxes, fewer choices, and an explosive growth in Minnesota’s bureaucracy.
We must once again find the bipartisan support for reinsurance that this program once enjoyed. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass a full extension of reinsurance so we can keep health insurance affordable for all Minnesotans.