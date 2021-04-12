It is now a sprint to the finish in St. Paul, as the Legislature quickly works to pass a budget in the final weeks of session.
With a $1.6 billion surplus, and billions more coming from the federal government, creating a budget that supports those who have suffered the most over the past year — Minnesota’s small businesses and families — should be a simple task. However, it appears House Democrats have other ideas.
Last week, the House DFL released their tax bill. I was shocked to learn that they plan to raise taxes by more than $1 billion. The DFL bill fails to fully protect businesses from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) tax hikes on forgiven loans. Instead, they want to cap PPP relief at $350,000, which means that many businesses will still be taxed on funds they used to keep their workers employed and doors open during the pandemic.
Every Minnesota business who received a PPP loan needs this relief. Period. No business can afford to pay taxes on critical funds that were spent in order to stay afloat during an extraordinarily difficult year. It is shameful to profit off of Minnesota businesses after the government forced them to close their doors.
Another source of revenue in the House Democrats’ tax bill is the creation of a brand-new fifth tier income tax. If enacted, Minnesota would have the 2nd highest top income tax rate in the country of 11.15% with those who make $1 million or more.
A huge surprise in the DFL’s delete-all Transportation Omnibus bill was $1.5 billion in tax and fee increases, including gas and light rail tax hikes. House Democrats want a $350 million gas tax increase, which would be realized in a 5 cent per gallon increase over four years. They are also pushing for hundreds of millions in other tax and fee hikes, including registration and tab fees and an increase to the Motor Vehicle Sales tax.
Increasing the gas tax, registration and tab fees, and the Motor Vehicle Sales tax is felt by Minnesotans at every income level. The DFL claims they only want to raise taxes on those who can afford to pay more (namely, the wealthy), but these tax increases hurt low-income individuals as well. No Minnesotan can afford to pay more at the pump, and I will fight against these tax hikes.
Minnesota is in a strong financial position as we emerge from the pandemic. A $1.6 billion surplus and billions from the federal government will ensure that our state is able to assist those who have suffered the greatest over the past year. It would be irresponsible to raise taxes on businesses and families when state finances are solid. As the battle wages over the final budget, rest assured I will be your advocate against these tax increases.