Some beneficial rains finally fell in late August. It did not come in time for some crops and plants, but recharging the groundwater will be important for next year. The moisture also jumpstarted fungal diseases which hit woody plants. One of these was lilac leaf spot — aka lilac pseudocercospora. While not fatal, this disease causes ugly looking, crispy leaves to fall off prematurely. Usually July is the peak time when people notice damage.
However, in 2021, I have seen this disease get a later start in August. My educated guess is when we were under drought, the dryness messed with the disease’s life cycle. We really do not know a whole lot about lilac leaf spot, and finding good information about how it spreads has proven difficult. Still, we know lilac leaf spot’s closest relatives tend to move by wind and rain.
If you find lilac leaf spot in your hedge, UMN Extension recommends a two-prong approach. First, increase airflow by pruning overgrown bushes in early spring. Second, cut down the amount of disease for next year by raking up and removing infected leaves.
While there is evidence that fungicides can be effective, there are a couple of big caveats. Since this disease is relatively new, many fungicides that are applied to shrubs do not have specific instructions for lilac leaf spot. This makes decisions such as spray timing tricky. Unfortunately, there are some bacterial diseases that can look similar to lilac leaf spot, and applying fungicide will do little to stop a bacteria. If you are going to spray, I recommend submitting diseased leaves to the Plant Disease Clinic at the University of Minnesota. A laboratory diagnosis can at least reassure you it is not something else.
Lilacs were not the only ones suffering from a fungus this year. One problem in oaks I have seen is botryosphaeria twig canker. It is not hard to spot—dead clusters of leaves scattered all over the tree. Almost always these dead patches are on the ends of branches. Looking closely, you should see a discolored area on the wood just before the dead leaves, or even some rows of raised black dots. Those spots and discolored areas will help distinguish this disease from insects who can cause similar damage. Normally, this fungus is not a problem for a healthy oak. It is only during droughts or other high-stress times when botryosphaeria takes advantage. Fortunately, the damage caused by this fungus rarely affects the overall health of the tree, and no chemical treatment is recommended.
One of the best parts of my job is how every year brings different calls. Even if some issues happen multiple years in a row, like lilac leaf spot, there is always a little wrinkle that makes it different. So it has been with the historic drought, which may have interrupted some disease life cycles while accelerating others. Thankfully, both lilac leaf spot and botryosphaeria twig canker are relatively tame compared to other problems.