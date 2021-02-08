The giving spirit of our region is truly remarkable. On Feb. 1, Greater Mankato Area United Way reached our campaign goal of $2.06 million to fund 56 partner programs.
This year presented challenges none of us expected. We never stopped working to meet our goal because the consequences for our region would be dire if we didn’t, as these programs serve more than 51,000 people each year.
Our region came together on all fronts—individual and corporate givers, matching gifts, partner agencies, volunteers, in-kind donors and many other supporters—to ensure we could provide this essential funding to partner agencies to keep our region strong and balanced. You can find the full list of partner agencies at MankatoUnitedWay.org/our-partner-agencies.
We are grateful to the community for continuing to support our programs as we adapted our fundraising efforts and events. The campaign will continue as dollars are still coming in and many needs remain. Funds above the campaign goal will go toward improving more lives of those in need in our region. Issues that have escalated during the pandemic include mental health needs, food insecurity, and domestic violence, as well as social isolation for older adults, people with disabilities, and others.
Our work would not be possible without more than 1,000 dedicated volunteers annually. This year, since we can’t gather to recognize our volunteers, we’re holding a weeklong virtual celebration. We invite you to follow our Facebook (@GMAUW) and Instagram (@GMAUnitedWay) pages from February 15 through 19 as we recognize volunteers and present awards during Virtual Volunteer Thank You Week.
As we wrap up our 2021 campaign, we are already beginning the review process for our 2022 campaign, which kicks off in late July. We invite community members to get involved by serving on a Community Impact team as part of our annual funding review process. We are currently recruiting for volunteers to serve in this spring’s community-led vetting process.
During this process, every program requesting Greater Mankato Area United Way funding is reviewed. Our partner nonprofits provide basic needs and emergency services, support individuals and families, nurture children and youth, enhance the lives of people with disabilities, and promote health and wellness.
A diverse group of more than 80 community volunteers make up the Community Impact teams that review the funding applications each year. The volunteer teams interview the nonprofits to learn who they serve, how they use their funding, and the impact they make. The teams make the recommendation to our United Way’s Board of Directors on how the funds should be distributed the following year.
Nonprofit agency applications for 2022 funding are available now, due March 5, 2021. For more information on Community Impact involvement, please contact Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad at ElizabethH@mankatounitedway.org.
For your continued support in building a better tomorrow in our region, I thank you.