When many people think of abusive relationships, physical and emotional abuse often come to mind. One thing that is rarely talked about, but is present in nearly all abusive relationships, is financial abuse. Financial abuse is a common tactic abusers use to maintain power and control over their partner. According to National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), financial abuse occurs in 99% of abusive relationships. At CADA, victims and survivors often name financial abuse or the ramifications of financial abuse as a primary reason for staying with or returning to an abusive partner.
Financial abuse can be hard to identify. Financial abuse does not leave bruises. It is a form of abuse that you cannot see. Financial abuse can be an invisible weapon used against victims and survivors.
Some examples of financial abuse include:
• Controlling your access to money
• Preventing you from getting work
• Sabotaging your employment by harassing you at work or preventing you from going to work
• Demanding that you turn over your paychecks, credit cards, or passwords to financial apps or websites
• Threatening to lie and turn you in for “cheating” or “misusing county benefits”
• Opening accounts in your name or children’s names
• Demanding that you account for every cent you spend. This could mean forcing you to turn over receipts to prove exactly what you spent money on
• Running up debt in your name
• Not paying child support
• Withholding money for basic necessities like food or medicine
• Giving you an allowance
Financial abuse can be extremely damaging and have long-lasting impacts on victims and survivors. Without access to money or financial resources, leaving an abusive relationship becomes extremely challenging. Without money, many victims are facing homelessness, job loss, food insecurity, and other negative ramifications if they leave the relationship.
Many victims and survivors can get into legal trouble because of financial abuse. CADA advocates work with many survivors who struggle to find housing or employment after leaving an abusive relationship because of damaged credit histories, evictions on their records, or legal issues stemming from financial abuse.
In many relationships, it is fairly common for one partner to manage the finances and this is not inherently problematic or unhealthy. In healthy relationships, both partners have equal access to money, make decisions about joint finances together, and have respectful conversations about finances. Money is a common point of conflict for many couples, but conflict and abuse are not the same things. As long as partners are respectful and power is shared, conflict can be handled in a healthy way. In a healthy relationship, no one needs to hide money, or lie about day-to-day spending, or ask for permission to access money.