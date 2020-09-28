So what’s in your garage? How about your basement or spare bedroom? Tri-County has a few cleanup collection opportunities that you will not want to miss if you have extra stuff laying around.
First up, on Oct. 10, we have a collection for tires, appliances, electronics, TVs, mattress, box springs, couches, lazy boy recliners and kids car seats to be held at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most items can be disposed of for $5 to $10 for each item.
These great prices are subsidized by the annual solid waste special assessment fee that you pay on your taxes so you might as well take advantage of these collections. Most of these items are recycled such as the plastics, metals and rubber. The items that go to the landfill are the hard to recycle items, such as couches, lazy boy recliners, old broken toys and other miscellaneous junk that folks bring in.
We will also be holding a household hazardous waste collection at the wastewater treatment facility in St. Peter on Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This collection is free disposal for residents in Nicollet, Sibley and Le Sueur counties.
At this collection, we will accept your old or unused latex and oil paints, garden or farm chemicals, cleaners, degreasers, aerosols, used oil or gas, light bulbs and batteries. Again, a majority of the materials that are collected is recycled or is reused such as your old latex paint — which gets turned in to clinker for cement mix and your old oil paints & gas is reblended for fuel. The mercury from old compact fluorescent bulbs (CFLS) and light tubes also gets captured and reused.
These collections not only help us declutter our house and garage, but they also make them safer for you and your family. Household hazardous waste can be very dangerous if stored improperly. Rechargeable batteries can also pose a fire risk if they short circuit or over heat in a thermal run away, which could then ignite the materials that surround them.
One lesson happened last year, before COVID, when a metro area high school student threw their e-cigarette in the school library waste basket and started a fire — some ecigs have small lithium button batteries needed to heat the element inside of them. So you can see some dangers associated with these materials that we live and work with every day.
These collections also help us keep our Cities and rural areas clean of clutter on the city streets, rural ditches and at our local recycling centers. Remember our cameras are now working, so I can see you when you throw your old kids toys in the dumpsters; remember, just because it’s plastic, does not mean it’s always recyclable.
Contact us at Tri-County Solid Waste with any of your questions on recycling or disposal items at tricountyrecycling.org or give us a call at 507-381-9196. Happy Fall cleanup days!