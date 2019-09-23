Earlier this month, there was an emerald ash borer (EAB) sighting in Medford, Steele County and in New Ulm, Brown County.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of this insect and placed the counties in emergency quarantines. This quarantine is intended to limit the movement of ash. You can read more about the additional regulations at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
While the metallic green beetles are tiny, around the size of a cooked grain of rice, in their larval stage, they are capable of killing healthy ash by themselves. EAB does this by feeding on the living part of the wood just below the bark, creating distinct S-shaped tunnels called galleries. By girdling the tree, food cannot be transported from the roots, and the plant dies.
Symptoms include a thinning canopy, leaves growing from the trunk, woodpecker holes, and D-shaped exit holes from the adults chewing their way out in the spring. Often, these other symptoms could be signs of other problems, and the D-shape exit holes can be very hard to see on the tree. The best way to figure out if you have EAB is to look for shed bark with those S-shaped galleries on them.
All true ash (Fraxinus species) can be attacked in Minnesota, with mortality rates above 99% if left unchecked. Mountain ashes are part of the Sorbus genus, and are not affected by EAB.
It is likely your yard has ash trees present. If you live 15 miles from Medford, a plan is needed to deal with EAB before it is officially found in Le Sueur County.
A resigned, pessimistic attitude toward this insect can cost you. Dead trees are more expensive to remove than live ones. Moreover, they can also be a safety hazard to both you and your property if a storm topples them over. An unchecked EAB infestation can quickly kill whole stands of trees, resulting in massive expense all at once, rather than spread over several years.
Be proactive by doing a tree inventory of your land. Mark ash trees that you wish to save. Thankfully, certified arborists have access to effective insecticides that can prevent damage. These are frequently injected into the tree with special equipment. Injection treatments must be reapplied every year or two. Unfortunately, if a tree has lost more than a 1/3 of its canopy due to EAB, treatment will likely be ineffective.
You can apply some of these chemicals yourself via a soil applied drench. However, it is extremely important you carefully read all labels. Timing of the application (and reapplication) is critical, and these chemicals can be hazardous to pollinators if flowering plants are near the area you pour the insecticide.
Possible replacement trees for ash include hybrid elms resistant to Dutch elm disease, white oaks, black cherry, and shagbark hickory. If you decide to replace multiple ash trees, please vary your species. After Dutch elm disease eradicated many communities’ trees, ashes were planted in droves. Let’s avoid making a similar mistake, particularly with excessive plantings of maples or other species.