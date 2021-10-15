Be on the lookout for Palmer amaranth while harvesting this year. Palmer amaranth is on Minnesota’s prohibited noxious weed and seed list with the intention to eradicate it before it becomes widely established in the state. Now is a good time of the year to scout for it, when mature Palmer amaranth plants are easier to distinguish from other closely-related pigweeds.
Palmer amaranth can quickly adapt to herbicide management tactics, ultimately limiting control options. In southern states, infestations have caused substantial yield losses and greatly increased weed management costs. Once established in the northern corn and soybean states, it would likely do the same.
Palmer amaranth is the most competitive and aggressive pigweed species. Like waterhemp, it emerges throughout the growing season, from May to August. However, Palmer amaranth is much more aggressive than waterhemp, growing 2 to 3 inches a day.
Because Palmer amaranth is closely related to other pigweeds, it can be challenging to differentiate between them during the early stages. When scouting for Palmer amaranth at this time of year, be on the lookout for these distinguishing characteristics:
• Long, terminal seedheads or pollen heads, up to 2-3 feet long, which are usually longer than other pigweed species.
• Seed heads (on female plants) have spiny bracts which are sharp when touched. Pollen-producing male flowers are long as well, but do not have spiny bracts.
• Long petioles. The petiole length of Palmer amaranth is typically longer than the leaf blade.
• Plants are smooth with no hairs on stems or leaves. In Minnesota, the only other commonly-occurring pigweed species without hairs is waterhemp.
Palmer amaranth tends to grow faster than other pigweed species, especially during hot summer weather, so look for rapid regrowth in areas that may have been cut earlier this year. In some cases, Palmer amaranth has maintained its green color slightly longer than waterhemp in the fall.
If you suspect the presence of Palmer amaranth, the MDA and University of Minnesota Extension suggest the following reporting process:
• Take pictures of the plant(s) in question. Pictures should include clear visibility of the whole plant, a close-up of the leaf and where it attaches to the stem, the flower head, and a leaf with the petiole folded over.
• Contact U of MN Extension, or MDA immediately and provide the pictures. Please include a phone number where you can be reached.
• Leave the plants in the field until MDA or U of MN can get to the location to verify the plant and collect genetic material for confirmation. Some Palmer amaranth is fairly straight-forward to identify from pictures, but it is still important to get genetic confirmation.
The key to eradicating Palmer amaranth in Minnesota is early detection and reporting.
Remember, you are not in trouble for having Palmer amaranth in your field. Plus, reporting means that you are not on your own when it comes to managing Palmer amaranth infestations. The MDA and U of MN Extension are working together with farmers and crop consultants to manage Palmer amaranth.