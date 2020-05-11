All one can do these first weeks of May is to stand in awe of nature’s splendor.
The sights, sounds, perfumes, myriad colors of green, and overwhelming sense of freedom simply ‘blow the mind,’ to use a common expression. However, do we take the time to ‘suck it all in?’ It’s something that these writers have to work at. Our heritage is one of not sitting still and missing nature’s activity. Spring 2020’s feast of color seems especially spectacular.
We admire a good friend and how he spent some time the past week. On the one warm day of early May, he sat down. He sat down on a shady bench. It was then that he noticed that a tree frog was using the same bench. The frog looked at the human and blinked. The human looked at the frog and blinked back. There they settled for a short period of time assessing one another. Finally, our friend left. The frog remained. Perhaps when it warms up, he will be waiting for you to join it on its bench. And blink.
Many citizen scientists, like readers of this column, wait to shout “Huzzah!” for the first ruby-throated hummingbird.
The prize report this year goes to someone who has a bank of ‘hummer’ feeders close enough to her home to see the action, but far enough away in order that the spectacular birds don’t strike nearby windows. The date for the sighting was April 26th, we consider that early, yet scores of hummer reports have flown in since then.
Once upon a time, a child who was enrolled in our summer Nature Neighbors program came to school and told us she’d seen a “skunk bird” on her way in from the country. “Why did you call it a skunk bird” we asked. “It was black, white with a bit of yellow” she replied. We hastened to the site, and sure enough, the ‘skunk bird’ sat on a fence, then wheeled skyward and emitted a melody you could only call, “a bubble tune.”
Soon, area bird watchers will encounter a bobolink, as that’s what the ‘skunk bird’ was. So what? It was a gorgeous male bobolink. Why was the observation important? First off, the handsome birds migrate all the way from Argentina in South America. In addition to insects and other seeds, they eat rice, thus raise havoc with rice producers during autumn migration. Habitat destruction is their nemesis. They nest in grasslands…alfalfa fields … grazing areas. Before the nestlings hatch, the eggs are often trampled or destroyed. Mammal enemies abound on every side. Imagine it.
Then arrives some positive news. Friends had a red-headed woodpecker come a-visiting all day one of the first days of May. Will it stay around? Probably not, they are scarce as hen’s teeth, but it’s one live woodpecker for that day.
The skies over the area must have been feather to feather the night of May 4. Chimney swifts, northern orioles, gray catbirds, brown thrashers, ruby-throated hummingbirds, many warbler varieties, oven birds, scarlet tanagers, eastern towhees … all on incoming flights. On the other feather, we’re still watching/listening for whippoorwills, and nighthawks, but like swallow families, they are insect eaters, and birds subsisting on insects will find foraging tough at best.
It is May. Times are tough. Best take a lesson from the friend, and the frog: “I blinked at him, he blinked at me.”
Sit on that bench. There’s room for both you and the tree frog.