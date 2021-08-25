Our local Extension offices were once again ringing off the hook this year. The unprecedented drought in Minnesota this year affected countless plants and landscapes. As a result, this growing season was very different from previous years. After talking to other Extension educators, three major themes emerged statewide. These included tree issues, insect identification, and invasive species.
Maples had a rough year. The growing season started with many of the maples undergoing “masting”. Masting means large amounts of tree seeds are produced. This required the maple to invest much of its resources into its flowers, often giving them a sparse canopy in the spring. While masting can be a normal, cyclical response for maples, it can sometimes suggest a stressful environment.
Other, more serious issues with maples included sunscald. Our multiple warm winters coupled with cold snaps caused many young, thin barked maples to split. These splits stress the tree and make it susceptible to fungal or insect attack.
Some of the sicker trees I observed were also planted improperly. Usually, this means it was planted too deeply, with no visible root flare. A root flare is the region where the trunk and the uppermost roots meet. If your maple looks like a telephone pole, chances are it is too deep. Take a look at the base of native trees in the woods—many have visible roots shooting off from the trunk. This should be your goal!
While I suspect the drought and heat may have made certain insects more common than previous years, I personally have never seen so many requests for insect ID. Quite a few calls involved wasps. As of this writing, the “murder hornet” that was all the rage last year still has not been observed in the Midwest. Native cicada killers are usually mistaken for “murder hornets”.
The spread of emerald ash borer continues in Minnesota, with Freeborn County recently being added to the list. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has an excellent website that can help people make informed decisions about how to report and combat emerald ash borer.
Another invasive species found and spreading in Minnesota is the jumping worm, with Blue Earth County discovering it in July. These animals can damage plants by how they change the soil. While there is no treatment recommended yet, we urge gardeners to be aware. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is a good source for jumping worm identification.
While we do not know what awaits us as the growing season continues, we can confidently say this is not just the year of drought, but the year of the tree and “bug”. The heat and dryness may be paradise for a few weeds and insects, but the majority of things in your yard could be stressed this year. We urge you to closely observe your landscape and to take action when needed—whether that is as simple as watering your newly planted tree to as serious as reporting an invasive species.