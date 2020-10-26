To the editor:
The Le Sueur County Santa Anonymous Program sincerely thanks Le Sueur County residents and the surrounding areas for their kind and generous donations each year. Many organizations, individuals, churches, schools and businesses provide the funding. The purpose of Santa Anonymous is to provide Christmas gifts from one central distribution site to Le Sueur County children.
In 2019, 554 children from 211 families were served. Sixty-one families with 116 children were new to this program. These numbers continue to reflect financial difficulties for Le Sueur County families.
On behalf of Santa Anonymous recipients and volunteers, thank you.
LuAnn Leach
Santa Anonymous Volunteer