Q. I know the importance of nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin C, but what are other nutrients that are important for me to eat every day for best health?
A. In the world of human health, magnesium is a key nutrient for many vital functions in the body. Deficiency of this mineral is thought to be linked to more than 20 disease conditions. Despite this importance, it’s estimated that more than 80% of Americans do not get enough in their daily diet.
Why is magnesium such a big deal? First, magnesium is used by every organ in the body, specifically the heart, muscles and kidneys. It’s instrumental in the transmission of nerve signals and is a key player in muscle relaxation. Building proteins for muscle requires magnesium. The action of more than 300 enzymes relies on magnesium to initiate the process. This important mineral regulates blood pressure and blood sugar levels and can be found in every cell in the body. Magnesium is a component of almost every chemical reaction that takes place in the body, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. That’s why magnesium is such a big deal!
How much magnesium does a person need? The recommended daily intake (RDI) for male adults 19 years of age and older is 400 to 420 milligrams of magnesium daily. Adult females, need 310 to 320 milligrams daily. Mild to moderate stress increases the need for magnesium as do physical injury, routine exertion in athletics and chronic illness. Be aware that many medications decrease magnesium absorption so additional supplementation may be needed. Common medications that deplete magnesium are acid blockers/antacids/anti-ulcer, diuretics, analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs and some antibiotics. Additional prescription medications known for depleting magnesium include those for blood pressure, diabetes and lowering cholesterol. If you are taking any of these medications, you may want to check with your pharmacist or healthcare provider for guidance.
How can a person get more magnesium into their diet? Food sources rich in magnesium include greens (particularly Swiss chard and spinach), green beans, seeds (pumpkin, squash, sunflower, flax, sesame-including tahini), unsweetened cocoa powder, almond butter, seaweed and Brazil nuts. Edamame and black beans as well as buckwheat, millet, wheat germ and molasses are good food sources, too.
Because magnesium works in a balance with vitamin D, vitamin K and calcium, it’s important to eat a varied diet every day that provides these essential nutrients. A varied diet includes plenty of vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, fruits, animal or vegetable protein and dairy foods or a comparable source of calcium.
Need some ideas for getting magnesium on the table? Try making a salad with your favorite lettuce, adding Swiss chard and spinach, then topping with pumpkin seeds and edamame plus your favorite vinaigrette. Another idea is making a spinach salad with black beans, sunflower seeds and cooked millet. Sprinkling wheat germ, sunflower seeds and your favorite fruit on yogurt or hot cereal is a great way to start the day with a magnesium boost while snacking on whole grain crackers and almond butter is another great way to work in some magnesium later in the day.