“Why don’t victims of relationship violence fight back or simply run away?”
This is a question that we’ve often heard from people who may have not found themselves in the vulnerable and oftentimes dangerous situations that many of our clients know all too well.
There are certainly many reasons why victims don’t react in the way that others might think would be safer or somehow better. There could be practical concerns such as financial dependency, a lack of transportation and a real or perceived absence of alternatives. However, there is also a biological factor called tonic immobility that can come into play when we find ourselves in dangerous situations.
Research has revealed that when we experience trauma we don’t have access to the parts of the brain that allow us to make good decisions. We can’t see all of the choices before us. Whatever triggers us in the moment shuts down that access. We go into survival mode, what’s referred to as the fight/flight/freeze/fawn response.
Most people might first think of “flight” or “fight” as the expected reactions in traumatic situations. These are the options that are most familiar to us.
The “fawn,” or people-pleasing, response can be employed to diffuse conflict. It involves mirroring the imagined expectations of others and can be a way to calm down the perpetrator.
Tonic immobility or “freeze” is a response that occurs in the natural world. The most recent research tells us that up to 50% of sexual assault survivors experience tonic immobility in the moment. This response is not a conscious decision; our body chooses it for us. When victims of relationship violence are overwhelmed by what is happening and they experience tonic immobility, they literally cannot move.
As advocates, being aware of this natural behavior helps us to normalize our clients’ reactions. It makes sense when you know the biology behind it. We can explain the process and reassure our clients that it is not a personal failing. This can release the shame they may have been carrying.
This knowledge helps advocates reduce the blaming in a culture that tends to want to assign blame. It can also assist when giving expert testimony, helping to explain to the general public serving on a jury what may seem like counterintuitive victim behavior.
Those exposed to constant trauma have less access to alternative reaction behaviors unless they have successfully gone through therapy or have overtly attempted to change that response. Part of this education process is naming and being able to understand the behavior. This helps to regain power and control over the situation and decreases the tendency to react as if on autopilot. If one can name it, one can change it — even in that moment. There are override levers that can be learned that result in healthier coping mechanisms and avoiding the shame spiral.
Trauma affects everyone differently and healing from trauma can take time. Our bodies have responses that we need to learn in order for us to move forward and heal. Everyone’s healing journey is different and needs to be understood and respected.
