Last Saturday, March 13, marked the one-year anniversary of the longest peacetime emergency powers in the history of Minnesota. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered every aspect of our lives in the past year and caused great sacrifices.
As a banker, I worked with farmers and businesses early in the crisis who struggled to make ends meet during shutdowns. Now as a legislator, I hear from parents who are anxious to get their kids back on track after a year of distance learning and from those most at risk of severe illness from COVID who want to know when they will be able to be vaccinated.
Minnesotans weathered a once-in-a-century storm last year, and we are nearly on the other side of this pandemic. Our cases are dropping every day. As more Minnesotans get vaccinated, our hospitalization and death rates make a significant decline.
We recently learned that 70% of Minnesotans aged 65 and older are now vaccinated. This is an incredible feat as this group is most vulnerable to severe COVID illness. With the majority of our elderly population protected, we now must begin to look at what our post-pandemic state looks like.
One of my biggest concerns is getting our economy back on track. In order to do so, we need to remove all capacity restrictions on our businesses. All workers need to be able to get back in the office, restaurants need be allowed to seat full dining rooms, and engaged couples need to be able to plan their large weddings.
The other key piece of Minnesota’s economic recovery is passing Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan conformity. These loans were critical to the survival of businesses early in the pandemic. I worked with companies who used these funds to keep their workers employed and cover their overhead costs. If the legislature does not act to forgive PPP loans, we would be the only state in the Upper Midwest to make businesses pay these taxes.
The cost to fully exempt PPP loans is around $437 million. Minnesota has the funds to help our businesses through an unprecedented year. We have a $1.6 billion surplus, over $2 billion in reserves, and with nearly $2.6 billion coming to the state from the latest federal COVID relief bill, there is no question we can afford to deliver this tax relief.
After a year of living under emergency powers, it becomes clearer every day that the emergency is finally coming to an end. Now is the time to end the Governor’s emergency powers, reopen our businesses, and start working on Minnesota’s economic recovery.