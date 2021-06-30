The city has a nice pool that teaches swim lessons, trains lifeguards and is a great place for kids and family to spend a few hours.
We, frankly, are not that destination place where you spend $50 a day to get your family in. We are here for our local community and understand that access by everyone is sometimes more important than a 40-foot water slide. I know many of you haven’t visited the pool yet, so let me share an old article from the city’s electronic newsletter the “Hot Sheet.” This article is more than a couple years old, and the young man described worked as a lifeguard at the pool in the summer of 2019, which tells you how fast things change. Here it is and I hope you enjoy it.
Learning and culinary delight at the pool
I was at the pool with my wife and kids this last weekend. As with any pool, there are those kids that are always at the pool. They live at the pool and they have a keen sense of what is going on at the pool. They know all the ins and outs of the pool, the staff, and the routine. Sometimes they are referred to as “Pool Rats”.
Because my wife works at the school, she knows many of the kids and they know her. We did not know when the break was so she asked one of these kids when the break was. He opened his mouth and rattled off the break times in rapid-fire succession that clearly demonstrated his knowledge of the subject for us novice pool goers. He said ” Monday through Thursday the break times were blah blah blah but on Friday, Saturday and Sunday it’s different and since today is Saturday the break is at 3.”
He added with a giant smile “I can’t wait for the break today.” Which just begged the question, which we asked, “Why can’t you wait for the break?” to which he said… now get this..., “I can’t wait for the break to get my two cups of cheese!”
Two cups of cheese you say. Two cups of cheese? What does that have to do with the pool? Does he have snack from home with strict instructions from Mom about when he can have the cheese from the zip lock baggie? We just couldn’t help but ask, “What do you mean two cups of cheese?”
With a big, partially toothless smile he proceeded to explain he had $1.25 with today and since you couldn’t just but two cups of nacho cheese which is meant to be a side with the nachos, you had to buy something to go with the cheese (pool rules), so he could buy the two cups of melted cheese at fifty cents each and an Air Heads (sour candy stick) for 25 cents for a total of $1.25.
Now he said this all in a very happy, speedy, succession of words that showed his delight with the whole process and clearly explained his excitement about the 3 p.m. break time. Two cups of cheese, sour candy and fun at the pool. We nodded our heads and understood that it just does not get much better than that on at 90 degree Saturday afternoon.
Where you a pool rat as a kid? Have you been to the pool this year? Have you tried the cheese? Did you know a family pass is still under $50 for the whole season? For more information about your local pool, please call the Recreation Department at 507-934-0667 or check out this link saintpetermn.gov/368/Outdoor-Pool.