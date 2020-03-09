To the editor:
It is almost time for citizens to file for local office.
In my opinion, Le Sueur needs good high caliber citizens on the City Council and for mayor. The kind of citizen that will be ethical, listen to residents complaints and follow up on them; people that will also deal with the finance part of the city. A leadership that will deal with wrongful treatment by city staff to the public.
Not a mayor that will use threats of disorderly conduct for people addressing the mayor and council. Not a mayor that feels complaints are negative. A mayor and council that will be willing to terminate city staff for producing false statements against a citizen when they try to address a lack of service or quality of service. The type of citizen that brings good old type values of Le Sueur back to Le Sueur.
David Scheiber
Le Sueur