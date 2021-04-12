Define and Align
Our elementary buildings are in the process of completing MCA tests at various grade levels over the next month. Also, TCU Juniors wanting to take the Online ACT Test will have the opportunity on Wednesday, April 21st at 8 a.m. The Titans will be distanced and use their chromebooks to complete the exam. The high school will be completing their MCA’s the last week of April and the first two weeks of May.
The state has made adjustments to the implementation schedule for the Science and English Language Arts Standards. The Science standards will be implemented in 2024-25 and the ELA standards in the 2025-26 school year. The implementation dates for each content area are established through the legislative process and both of these content areas are still going through that process. MDE will use the opportunity to update the proposed rule language with the new implementation dates.
Since the MCAs are based on the standards, the Science MCA – IV will be delayed until the spring of 2025 for grades five, eight, and high school, and the Reading MCA – IV will be delayed until the spring of 2026 for grades three through eight and high school. Although districts are not required to begin work to implement the standards, MDE will continue to engage in test specifications and development to be prepared for the MCA – IVs in spring of 2025 and 2026.
Due to Arts and Physical Education standards having already gone through rulemaking, MDE doesn’t have the authority to delay implementation of these standards; therefore, these standards are moving forward with implementation as scheduled. There is still legislation being considered that would delay implementation of the Arts and Physical Education standards. We will keep you informed as these timelines are finalized.
Improve Student
Achievement
Congratulations to Anabelle Davies on her Weightlifting State Championship, which makes her a three time state champion. Great job Anabelle!
Our PreK-8 buildings have continued to provide in-person instruction past three months, with a few cases of classes needing to quarantine. This has allowed our students to demonstrate gains in their learning over that seen in the hybrid model earlier in the year.
Raise the Capacity
TCU High School saw students return for in-person instruction beginning Monday, April 12.
The School Board has committed to staying in this model for the remainder of the school year. Again, the decisions are based on trying to find a balance between providing the best model of education, meeting the physical and mental needs of our students, and doing so in a safe manner.
We have and will continue to encourage our students/families to do self checks for symptoms on a daily basis and remain home or get testing if they are exhibiting symptoms.