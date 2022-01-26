It’s a new year, and with that comes a new start for the United Fund of Le Sueur and its beneficiaries. Our fall Giving Campaign got us well on our way to meeting our fundraising goal, thanks to the generosity of our community members and businesses. As a result, we can offer the opportunity to nonprofit groups to generate new projects that will benefit the Le Sueur community.
One of the unique features of the United Fund is its Special Community Projects. In addition to our annual line-item programs that receive larger allocations from the United Fund, we set aside monies for new ideas that need financial support to get off the ground or for unanticipated opportunities that arise. These usually can receive funding in short order, in a matter of weeks.
Here’s how it works. A need arises and the group involved accesses the United Fund website at unitedfundls.org to complete the Special Community Projects application – 5 simple questions. A subcommittee of the United Fund Board receives the request online. A decision can be made within a few days.
Which community generated projects will receive funding? The committee looks for ways in which the project benefits the community. Those which support the schools and youth, especially activities that involve volunteer leaders are favored. Consideration is given to those that involve as many people as possible. Projects that impact the community as a whole, or that make it possible for more people to participate in a positive way and to make our community better are also looked upon favorably. One-time requests are preferred.
The Special Community Projects committee can approve funds up to $500. Requests over $500 must go before the entire board at its next regular meeting. Since the Board meets only seven times a year, that might slow down the response time significantly. In that instance, planning ahead would be important!
Some examples of Special Community Projects that you might remember:
- When a community member offered to spearhead Movie in the Park, which had not happened for a few years, United Fund paid the user fees to make this happen again.
- When many classroom materials sent home during distance learning did not return, United Fund helped to replace those supplies.
- When St. Anne’s School realized they needed a technology cart to move their Smartboard from room to room, United Fund paid for that.
- When the Baseball Association needed a new left-field batting cage to prevent balls from flying out toward pedestrians and cars, United Fund stepped in to help. (That one cost more than $500 and had to go to the full board for approval).
It is our privilege to use the donations entrusted to the United Fund by the community to finance solutions for our community and fill in the gaps when a local organization needs help.