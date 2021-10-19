Last week we saw horrific violence in Minneapolis and St. Paul that caught innocent civilians in the crossfire. In Minneapolis, a woman on a scooter was hit and killed by a car that was involved in a rolling gun battle. The Star Tribune noted it was the 76th homicide of the year for the city. The incident occurred just a block from Target Field. In St. Paul, a young woman is dead and 14 others injured as a result of a gun fight that broke out in front of a popular bar. The shooting occurred down the block from the Xcel Energy Center.
The rise in violence is not just a Twin Cities problem, it is a Minnesota problem. Minnesotans from across the state, and people from across the country, travel to Minneapolis to see a Twins game or to St. Paul for a concert at Xcel Energy Center. Bars, restaurants, and other businesses in these areas have deep concerns about the impact of this violence on their customers. People must feel safe when they enjoy a night out in Minneapolis or St. Paul.
Despite the increase in crime, our cities are not doubling down their efforts to support law enforcement. Instead, Minneapolis residents will vote on a ballot measure in November to defund the police. Clearly now is not the time to abandon residents without proper law enforcement in place.
Last session, I was proud to vote for many measures to block extreme ideas and support law enforcement. However, there is still more that needs to be done to keep Minnesotans safe.
First, we must bolster understaffed police forces in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Saint Paul should have 620 officers when fully staffed. Currently, they only have 561. A fully staffed Minneapolis Police Department should have 770 officers. They only have 578 officers today. We cannot put the safety of residents at risk by failing to have the adequate number of law enforcement officers in our police departments.
Local police departments should also partner with state and federal law enforcement agencies to target high risk areas. In September, a group of Minneapolis residents wrote Governor Walz urging him to send the state patrol or National Guard to help keep their community safe. The Governor did not honor their request.
We should also look for new technology to improve public safety. ShotSpotter is one resource that helps pinpoint the locations of gun shots so law enforcement can be deployed to the most high-risk areas.
Current laws must be enforced. In the St. Paul shooting I referenced, both suspects were ineligible to possess a firearm. Judges and prosecutors need to do their jobs to keep dangerous criminals off the streets. We should also look at increasing penalties for criminal and gang members who use guns to commit crimes.
There is a lot that needs to be done. I will always support law enforcement to make sure they have the resources necessary to keep our cities, and state, safe for all Minnesotans.