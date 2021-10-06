The city of Le Center has three wells located in the Jordan Aquifer. Our water and water system are regulated by the Minnesota Department of Health. We have three certified water treatment plant operators working for the city. The city has over 20 miles of water mains. The size of these water mains range from 6” pipe to 12” pipe. Water mains are always located under the city streets.
The average water used in a day in Le Center is 250,000 gallons. We have a water tower that holds 500,000 gallons of water. The tower was constructed in April 2000 at a cost of $576,200 and is located at the South Park fairgrounds. The water tower provides for extra storage. The extra storage will also provide water for fire emergencies. The water tower also provides water pressure to our water system. The water pressure is between 52 to 58 pressure at the household.
The city of Le Center flushes fire hydrants once a year in the fall. But, due to the drought this year, we decided not to flush. We will restart hydrant flushing in the fall of 2022. We use approximately 1.4 million gallons of water to flush the fire hydrants once per year.
Did you ever wonder how much water the city swimming pool holds? It holds about 466,000 gallons of water; that’s almost one full water tower. As we lose pool water to evaporation and daily use, we continually re-circulate the water and add water in. For more information on any of these topics, call Le Center City Hall at 507-357-4450. Thank You!