The contractor successfully completed the installation of the first and second lift of bituminous pavement up to Regency Drive last week. The remaining concrete work along Fourth and Ferry Street is planned to be completed this week. Additionally, the contractor plans to start the installation of sod along Second, Fourth, Ferry Street and Elmwood Ave this week, anticipated to start on Wednesday.
Ferry Street is anticipated to reopen to all traffic from Fourth Street to Elmwood Ave by the middle of next week.
The contractor started the retaining wall work on Bridge Street last week and is anticipating up to two more weeks to complete the rest of the new walls. A total of eight walls are planned to be reconstructed.
The last of the watermain work between Kaukis Dr and LaBelle’s is anticipated to be completed by the early part of this week. There will be a small amount of watermain work south of LaBelle’s that the contractor is planning to complete after the aggregate base is installed between Turril Street and LaBelle’s in order to maintain continuous access to LaBelle’s during this utility work, which will be the last of the summer.
The contractor anticipates having the new storm sewer work between Kaukis Dr and the new storm water pond south of LaBelle’s completed by the end of the week.
The new roadway construction along Elmwood Ave will continue and is expected to get past Turril Street this week. The roadway construction is planned to continue to follow the utility construction until reaching LaBelle’s which is the ending point for this year.
The total project is anticipated to consist of five stages of construction and is expected to be complete in October 2021. All updates are weather and construction progress dependent. We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the duration of this project.