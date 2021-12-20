During Thanksgiving break last month, I was still busy in the yard. Buckthorn removal was top of the list, but other tasks, like covering the strawberry beds with mulch, followed. After what I thought was a hard day’s work, a pit in my stomach soon formed, I totally forgot to dig up the horseradish! However, with how warm the winter was in late November, the shovel pierced the soil easily and a pile of roots soon awaited grating.
Once horseradish is pulled from the soil and processing starts, time is against you. Peeling the skin off the roots causes chemical changes between the air and the horseradish, turning its flesh brown and bitter. While time is your enemy, vinegar is your best friend. Vinegar, specifically white vinegar, helps preserve the root’s spiciness and stops any browning. Soon after I chopped a few pounds of the stuff, just looking at the food processor made my eyes water. It might as well have been a mustard oil nuclear reactor. The end of the year is a panicked, teary rush with horseradish, but it really is not a difficult plant to grow.
Unfortunately, finding horseradish “sets”—bits of a living root you plant—can be annoying to find. Some gamble and try grocery store horseradish roots, but I recommend getting them from a friend or a reputable garden store. When you plant the horseradish sets in early spring, aim for a rich soil that is not too clayey. Often, I see creeping Charlie skulk around my horseradish, which also likes the same type of areas. I rarely fertilize my horseradish patches, but having a soil test handy can guide you if you want to really maximize production. While there are a few pests, like flea beetles, mucky spots are the real danger to horseradish. Soggy soils equal rotten roots and a dead plant.
In my garden, horseradish is more of a managed weed. Every time you pull up a root, you often leave a chunk behind where it eventually regenerates and spreads. It is nowhere near as weedy as a Canada thistle, but horseradish tends to stick around wherever it is planted. To corral horseradish, some gardeners plant them in a raised bed rather than in the open. You may see lots of tiny white flowers in the summer, but any seeds that come are (usually) sterile. Similar to most apples, horseradish needs an unrelated partner’s pollen to set seed. Cultivated horseradishes tend to be too alike. A lack of viable seed is a blessing in disguise, as this significantly slows any takeover of the garden.
Being mindful of horseradish’s quirks can help you ensure a bountiful, spicy harvest in the fall. Every roast beef sandwich you make with it will thank you too. One can find tons of processed horseradish at the store, but growing your own gives you more control over the ingredient and what it is mixed with. Almost brings a tear to your eye, something horseradish is certainly known for!