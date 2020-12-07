This year, more than ever, we have seen the importance of pulling together to live united.
As the end of 2020 approaches, we are grateful to community members, businesses, partner agencies, in-kind donors, sponsors, board members and other supporters who are helping improve lives in our region during these challenging times.
Throughout the year, volunteers helped us adapt to address emerging and unexpected needs. Volunteers took action delivering food, collecting supplies and much more. In spring, volunteers participated in virtual site visits as part of our annual community-led vetting of agencies requesting United Way funding. We recently mailed nearly 16,000 Capstone books through our Books for Kids program to our four-county area. This year’s mailings had been delayed due to COVID-19, but more than 50 volunteers helped ensure we could send a special shipment of books to children in the region.
Volunteers helped us ensure essential fundraising events could take place, whether virtual, in-person or hybrid. We never use donor dollars for our events, so volunteers play a vital role in helping us secure donations and sponsorships for events such as Women with Heart and Fire & Ice. Volunteers also stepped up when we recently partnered with Mayo Clinic Health System for a food pickup through the COVID-19 Food Assistance Program to distribute food to households in need.
Other individuals and businesses are making a difference through the campaign. Currently our campaign to raise $2,060,000 for our 56 programs is at 57 percent. Please consider a gift to ensure we can keep our programs strong. We ask everyone to give what they can, whether they make a personal or corporate gift. To donate online, visit MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate.
You can also call our office at 507-345-4551 or send a check to Greater Mankato Area United Way, 127 S. 2nd St. #190, Mankato, MN 56001. Every dollar makes a difference.
It makes a tremendous impact when regional businesses hold employee rallies where employees can learn about United Way’s work. If your business would like to set up an employee rally, please contact our office. We will work with the needs of your business to offer virtual meetings, pre-recorded videos or electronic pledge forms, as well as in-person presentations.
We are grateful to the in-kind supporters who generously donate items and skills. Currently we are selling raffle tickets for a 2021 Ice Castle Honey Hole, donated by Ice Castle Fish Houses. The drawing will take place on December 18 for the unit valued at $12,500. Tickets are available for $100 each; a limit of 500 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available at the Mankato Scheels Customer Service or at the Greater Mankato Area United Way office. For details, visit MankatoUnitedWay.org/raffle.
Thank you for working with us to improve lives in our region. Your support, positivity and giving spirit have kept our United Way strong throughout 2020 as we rallied together. With your help, Greater Mankato Area United Way has withstood difficult times over the past 90 years, and we will continue to stand strong.