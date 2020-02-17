To the editor:
Precinct caucuses will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25. This is your chance to get involved. This is how to get your voice heard. This is where politics begins. It starts with "We the people." All this may sound like a cliche, but our system of democracy indeed starts at this grass roots level.
The caucuses will begin at 6:30 p.m. To find out which precinct you reside in go to: caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Federal and state candidates vying for office will be discussed at the caucuses. If you reside in Minnesota Senate District 20, pay particular attention to Jon Olson. He is running for the Minnesota state senator in this district on the DFL ticket. For information on Jon Olson's campaign, go to this website: www.jonolsonformnsenate.com.
I urge you to attend your precinct caucus, become a delegate, which is surprisingly easy, and support Jon Olson for Minnesota state senator in District 20.
LuAnn Villwock
New Prague