To the editor:
Where has time gone? It seems like just yesterday I started as the county veteran service officer for Le Sueur County. Actually, it was over 20 years ago.
As I prepare for a new adventure in my life and retire from a job that I have put my heart and soul into, to advocate for veterans and their families, I want to take a moment and say Thank You for all of the support you have given me over the past 20 years. When I submitted my retirement request, I had the intention of having a get together to say Thanks in person, but with the recent COVID restrictions we cannot have any gatherings.
Over the past 20 years, I have developed many friendships with veterans of Le Sueur County and I want you all to know that I will never forget you. I could put many names here, but it would take too many pages. There are two very special people that I do want to recognize and that is my staff Jamie-Von Bank and Lori Moon. These two ladies have been the best staff I have ever worked with. Jamie has worked with me the longest and has grown into one of the best Veterans Advocates in the State. I can't thank her enough for all of the support she has given me over the years.
From the very bottom of my heart, I want to say Thank You all for everything that you have done for me and the Veterans of Le Sueur County. May God Bless you all'
James W. Golgart
Veterans Service Office director