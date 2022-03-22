The people who serve on the United Fund Board of Directors are all volunteers. Have you ever wondered why they do this? I have. As I look at this board, I see that they share some characteristics that explain why they are willing to serve our community in this way.
Our volunteers are compassionate. They show a willingness to sacrifice their time, energy, and talents simply to make a difference in the life of others. They are the ones who inspire others. They take on challenges and lead by example rather than simply “talking the talk.”
Our volunteers are creative. When resources are limited, they look for creative responses, developing solutions to problems that sometimes seem insurmountable. This is especially true when it comes to fundraising and administration, finding ways to effectively promote and manage UFLS while keeping our spending to a minimum, so that monies raised can go towards the projects and programs needed by the community.
Our volunteers are motivated. A good volunteer does the work that is asked of them. A great volunteer sees what needs to be done and ensures that it gets done. An amazing volunteer thinks less about what they can get from the experience of volunteering and more about what they can contribute. Fortunately, our board is made up of highly motivated and amazing volunteers!
Our volunteers are team players. They understand that cooperation and collaboration will help us get to the greater good. A team will almost always be stronger than one person on their own, and recognizing this, our volunteers collaborate with each other to accomplish our goals. This helps all of us maintain a positive attitude and encourages participation of all board members.
Our volunteers are humble. We have very talented board members, but they recognize that, while they each have a lot to offer, they also have much to learn. They accept that valuable insight can be gained from the individuals on our board. This is what makes our work together fun!
Our volunteers are fearless. If there’s one thing that is guaranteed in volunteering, it is that things will not always go as planned. Our volunteers have an ability to step out of their comfort zone and accept when a change is needed. A great volunteer embraces this change while maintaining a flexible mind.
Somewhere I read that it is “not for ourselves alone we are born”. This realization underscores the primary reason for volunteerism. The United Fund of Le Sueur is not the only organization in our area – or in our county – that relies on volunteers with these characteristics to make good things happen.
This March, we ought to consider ourselves “lucky” that so many people around us are willing to be amazing volunteers.