To the editor:
State Sen. Rich Draheim has been an effective legislator and has served the people of our district and the State of Minnesota well.
He has been a champion working to make the cost of health care transparent. His efforts made it possible for the public to know the cost of common procedures and he presented a bill so the public could understand charges on statements from the hospital. He is known nationally for his work on health care costs and was invited to the White House where the president recognized the work done in the Minnesota Senate on this topic. The work they did helped all Minnesotans and was achieved by working together across the aisle. He witnessed the President signing an Executive Order on this issue.
He has also worked hard on affordable housing so more working families can have the opportunity and pride in owning their own home. He championed legislation to increase government accountability, worked to secure funding to fix our roads and bridges throughout the state, he fought to make college tuition more affordable and obtained much needed funding for our nursing homes. He has worked tirelessly on many other issues important to everyone in our state.
I am proud that Sen. Draheim is my state senator and I will be voting for him and all of the Republican candidates in the General Election and I encourage you to do so too.
Sandy Krenik
Madison Lake
This letter is a paid political endorsement.