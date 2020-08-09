Why do we ask people to wear them? What is the purpose? How do they work?
They don’t last forever. A paper mask is really only good for a day. The reason we wear them is because they’re there to catch our droplets. When we exhale we have water vapors that travel into the air around us. Some people have more water vapors than others or we may have more droplet spread during different activities than other activities. As you wear a face mask or a face covering there are times where you will notice that it’s becoming damp sooner than you expected, this is when you should change masks.
What are the benefits?
The reason the medical community, public health and doctors are asking the public to wear face coverings is because it helps prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus. Unfortunately the times that we have spread that we wouldn’t otherwise be at home with COVID are more than we thought originally.
As we learn about the disease, we learn that there are people who are lightly affected or they don’t have symptoms so they might be walking about in the community freely because they aren’t symptomatic but still spreading the virus. The face covering keeps those germs localized. It keeps them closer to the person and therefore protects folks who would be more vulnerable should they become ill.
COVID can make some people hardly sick at all and others deathly ill. That’s why we ask for the face coverings, not only could you be symptomatic, we’ve also learned that there is quite a bit of spread a couple of days before you become symptomatic. You could be harming someone else eventually by not wearing a face covering.
Types of face coverings
The cloth face coverings come in a variety of styles. Really what we’re saying is we want you to use something that is tightly woven but is comfortable so you can keep it on for an extended period of time. Cloth is a good option for us because we can wash it when it becomes damp or soiled and reuse it. The other options we have are single use, like dust masks or surgical style masks that are disposable after the first use. But we do want to reserve the medical community the use of the actual surgical mask or anything that is more protective because those are still very hard to come by.
Cleaning your mask
You should be cleaning your mask every day at least after use and if they were to become damp or dirty. Washing face coverings with regular laundry is fine. Handwashing with soap and water works, too, just be sure they are completely dry before wearing.
Does a mask protect me?
We know that wearing a face covering reduces the spread to others, but there are some newer studies showing benefits to the people wearing them as well. We have less data about that, but there is some new evidence to suggest that when you wear a mask, there is some protection for you as well.