To the editor:
I am an independent pharmacist in Le Sueur at Corner Drug. I am proud to be a part of the critical, ongoing efforts to help my community through COVID-19, continuing to get my patients their everyday medications and administering the COVID vaccine to our most vulnerable.
However, community pharmacies and our patients are facing a consequential issue. Anti-competitive practices by health care middlemen are steering patients away from local pharmacies, and toward big “preferred” pharmacies or mail order-only options, only to line their pockets with the profits while forcing you to pay more for your prescriptions.
Many folks don’t realize there are middlemen making big profits off their prescriptions when they head to the pharmacy. We need real transparency and reform from these pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) so that patients can use their preferred community pharmacy. I am optimistic, however, that new legislation called the Pharmacy Fair Competition Act in our state’s legislature will help protect patients and access to care in rural communities, as well as ensure independent pharmacists can continue to keep their doors open to serve patients.
Independent pharmacists help our patients navigate the system to get care and meds they need. We are advocates for you. Rural Minnesota, and even many urban communities are already experiencing unequal issues with access to health care due to PBM predatory practices. I hope our state lawmakers support health care reform and stand up for community pharmacists and the patients we serve instead of big money PBMs. Please call your legislator and ask them to pass the Pharmacy Fair Competition Act.
Michelle Steiger,
Pharmacy Manager, Corner Drug, Le Sueur