We will be about a month into this session by the time you read this column. I wanted to share with you a bit more the major issues making headlines at the legislature, and some of the bills I've introduced for the 2022 session.
Starting on March 15, Minnesota businesses are facing a significant tax hike unless we take action to repay Minnesota's unemployment insurance trust fund. During the pandemic, there was unprecedented need for unemployment assistance, causing Minnesota's trust fund to go into debt — debt we now have to repay to the federal government. Minnesota is now one of just 10 states who haven't yet repaid our unemployment system, and we're now spending more than $50,000/day in interest.
Fortunately, there's strong bipartisan support for a bill I've co-authored to fully repay the unemployment system, and prevent businesses from being hit with a tax increase. Repaying the unemployment trust fund is a top priority of House Republicans and is supported by Senate Republicans, Gov. Walz and Senate Democrats.
There's no reason we can't get this done if we work together. We have a $7.7 billion surplus — businesses shouldn't be hit with years of tax increases to repay a fund that was depleted through no fault of their own. I will keep pushing my colleagues to get this bill passed and provide some peace of mind to businesses by March 15.
Another issue I've heard from many you about is election integrity — that's why I co-authored a bill to implement Voter ID and make sure voters have to show an ID when they go to the polls. We require identification to purchase alcohol, to get a job, to buy house or fly on a plane. Why should voting be taken any less seriously?
Second Amendment rights are also a major priority of mine, which is why I joined many of my colleagues in authoring a "stand your ground" bill that would ensure Minnesotans have the right to protect their property. Minnesotans shouldn't have to retreat in their own home before they have the right to protect themselves from an intruder or someone who wants to do harm.
Finally, I've co-authored a bill that would make sure public documents remain free if accessed online. There's no reason that government should charge Minnesotans $8 to access documents that are publicly available online — there's bipartisan support for this bill, and I hope we'll be able to get it moved quickly in the interest of keeping government open, accessible and transparent.
Tax relief, including eliminating state social security taxes, public safety, and transparency in education are some of the other top issues that we'll be pushing for as we continue in the 2022 session. As always, I welcome your input and feedback and hope you'll contact my office if I can ever be of service to you. You can reach my office at 651-296-7065 or rep.brian.pfarr@house.mn.