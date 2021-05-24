Hello recycling fans. Our schedules seem to be getting busier every day with lots going on from gardening to youth sports leagues to rummage sale season. Here are a few comments on those topics
Gardening: please recycle your plastic plant pots and trays, but please also remember to remove the dirt and any dead plants that you do not want. Dead plants and dirt go in compost bin, not the recycle bin.
Youth sports league season: lots of fun on the run with this season, so remember to use and reuse your favorite sports travel tumbler, and if you use off the shelf Gatorade or water bottles, please recycle them after the game as they have lots of value to the recycling markets.
Rummage sales: Rummage or garage sales are great for our communities as we swap out or trade household goods and clothes with each other, and it is very rewarding to make some space at home by reducing the clutter and giving your old goods another chance at being used or reused. However, what do we do with the items that do not sell and we need to get rid of? I’ll give you a hint — that stuff does not go in the recycle bins!
Some of these items may be dropped off at a local thrift store, but first you should give them a call to make sure they will be able to take them. The past weekend, a news story covered this topic, and some thrift stores are being buried in items that are unsafe or cannot be resold, and they have to pay large garbage bills to get rid of your junk, so please call them before you make a run to drop off your goods.
As far as your old stinky carpets that your pets peed on, ugly trinkets, broken lamps, broken kids toys, car seats, kiddie pools with a hole or crack in it, wood fixtures, etc. you know what I’m talking about … this is garbage, and it is your responsibility to pay for proper disposal. Give me a call or email if you need help with disposal options. Remember, just because it’s plastic does not mean it is always recyclable, and just because it has a recycle symbol on it does not mean it is recyclable. Only recycle plastics 1, 2 and 5. The No. 4 plastic film can be dropped off at your local grocery store.
We had a very successful household hazardous waste collection in Gibbon on May 20. One hundred and fifty-two residents participated that day. We collected over 2,300 pounds of farm and garden chemicals — most of it was farm chemicals. It’s such a good feeling to get these materials properly disposed.
We also had over 15,000 pounds of latex brought in; the latex paint will be reused or mixed to make clinker, which is a cement product. Over 11,500 pounds of oil paint was brought in, too, which will be re-blended into a number two fuel.
Over 600 fluorescent light tubes were brought in. These light tubes have mercury in them; the mercury will be captured and reused as it has a high value. We had almost 200 gallons of used oil and gas brought in which will also be re-blended for fuel.
Lastly, we had 15 old mercury thermostats brought in. As we now know, mercury is very dangerous to the nervous, digestive and immune systems, also lungs and kidneys, and can sometimes be fatal, so that’s why I’m glad our residents bring these materials in to be properly disposed of!
Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 27. We will have another hazardous waste collection in the city of Cleveland at the Le Sueur Highway Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and we will be collecting the same hazardous waste materials.
For more information, go to tricountyrecycling.org; also check out the Nicollet County Waste Wizard website for great recycling information, and lastly, call Tri-County Solid Waste at 507-381-9196 with any of your recycling or disposal questions. Thank you and remember to Make Earth Day every day with Tri-County Solid Waste.