Following is an update on key business items and issues that the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners is addressing.
Highway and bridge plan
The board recently approved the five-year road and bridge plan for Le Sueur County, which sets the short-term plan for road work to be conducted within the county. The following projects are slated to begin in 2022 with an estimated cost of $14.5 million. CSAH3 from CSAH29 to TH19 and from Kilkenny to TH99, along with mill and overlay in the town of Kilkenny. Replace bridge #L8751 on CSAH52. CSAH26 from TH13 to railroad crossing in Montgomery, and CSAH 36 in city of Le Sueur.
Major projects planned for 2023 are CSAH18 from CSAH21 to CSAH15, CSAH10 from CSAH3 to the county line, CSAH28/HWY 14 roundabout, CSAH46 from TH99 to Sixth Street in Cleveland, and countywide sealcoats.
Public Health building
The Board of Commissioners recently received a preliminary estimate on renovating the 1982 jail to become the new Le Sueur County Public Health building to house all Public Health staff and service the community who accesses services.
The estimate developed by the Adolfson and Peterson Construction and Widseth Architects was $3.385 million. While the estimate was higher than expected, the cost of building a new structure would be in the $8-9 million range. The board voted to move forward with the plan, with the intent to pay for all costs with federal grant money. Interior demolition work will begin on the structure within the next several weeks, with final bids being received and considered for construction sometime this Spring.
Ditch updates
The Ditch Authority continues to be busy with a variety of maintenance and improvement projects around the County. Ditch projects currently in process include tree removal, cleaning and repair work on CD31, CD36, CD44, CD59, and CD62. The County is also actively trapping beavers on CD69, CD4 and JD54. Projects nearing completion include CD41, JD54 and CD61. With the all the work being undertaken, landowners who are benefitting from these systems should anticipate seeing assessments for this work.
As a reminder, if you farm near a near a county ditch, state law requires that you leave a 16.5-foot grass buffer alongside the ditch. The county will be reviewing aerial imagery from 2021 to find any potential non-compliance. If you are found to be out of compliance you will be notified via mail and directed to remedy any infraction.
Septic inventory
The county is considering a draft ordinance that would start the process of mandatory inspections of septic systems around Lake Gorman, Lake Volney and the Village of Cordova. Under the ordinance, all septic systems within 350 feet of the lakes and village would be inspected for compliance.