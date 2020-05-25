Even though our schools are much too quiet without our students, there have been encouraging sounds and activity into some areas of our TCU locations as we slowly, thoughtfully and intentionally ‘turn the dials’ towards our new normal amid COVID-19 response.
Our TCU teams of kitchen staff, early childhood staff, custodial staff, health/wellness staff and technical support staff have been digging in very deeply at their sites, kitchens and work areas, completing tasks as mandatory support responders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been such a source of pride, optimism, hope and resilience to be working with these amazing humans and effective professionals. Every day, they show up, suit up and work very hard to keep our buildings safe and clean, ready for kiddos to access meals to be picked up and distributed to our communities. They have also prepared, deployed and field support computers, Chromebooks, Wi-Fi hotspots, internet access and technology user issues as we abruptly transitioned to distance learning away from our buildings and in students’ homes.
As a silver lining in the COVID-19 cloud, TCU has been investing this time to catch up on and complete maintenance, deep cleaning and post-construction organizational tasks that were cut short, or completely differed, due to five phases of construction carrying over into our school year. Our teams very flexibly adapted, adjusted and amended our work plans and standard operating procedures to insure all of the sites were open for instruction, ready for kids and our environments were safe and productive.
All of us know these community servants as neighbors, friends, family members, community partners and even fishing and hunting buds. As we begin to carefully exercise the move to being together again (at a reasonable and appropriate distance, with PPE), if you do happen to see them, please take a moment to join me in thanking them for their commitment, tenacity and service to our students and communities.